Afghan Star Season 13

3rd of November at 9:00pm marks the premiere of Season 13 of Afghan Star first and biggest singing competition show in Afghanistan.

Season 13 will be judged by the Afghan most loved singers, Qais Ulfat and Obaid Juenda together with Saida Gul Maina the Pashto folklore singer.

Exclusively for Season 13, the talented female singer Shahla Zoland, will also join the program as the judge.

Stay tuned and enjoy this season with great and amazing new talents from across the country and talents from Afghans living overseas who will compete through online auditions and a lot of outstanding music.

Tune in and do not miss the launch of Season 13, only on TOLO TV!