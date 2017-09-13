APL Launches the 2017 Championship Tournament

Kabul; September 05, 2017, Afghan Premier League (APL) organized the press conference and officially announced that the 2017 Championship Tournament, sixth season, will be kicked-off at Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) stadium on Thursday the September 7th at 2:00pm.

The launch of 2017 APL sixth season marks the successful completion of the 2017 regional tournaments (Road to 2017 APL) and selection of top 21 players of each zone in their respective APL teams.

Shaheen Asmayee, De Maiwand Atalan, Toofan Harirod, Simorgh Alborz, Mawjhai Amu, De Spinghar Bazan, De Abasin Sape, and Oqaban Hindukosh are the eight APL teams representing all 34 provinces in Afghanistan and will compete against each other in the group stage of the tournament, with four teams advancing to the Semi-finals.

The opening ceremony will include 2017 APL’s new THEME SONG performed LIVE by multiple well-known Afghan singers, the audience wearing colors to symbolize the Afghan flag and many more surprises.

The opening ceremony as well as all matches will be broadcast LIVE on TOLO TV, Lemar TV and simulcast on Arman FM, Arakozia FM as well as online via the APL Official YouTube Channel, website, and other social media platforms. Follow APL YouTube page (www.youtube.com/afghanpremierleague) for the 2017 APL matches and highlights. Like APL Instagram (Afghanpremierleague.official) for more updated photos of the teams. Read more about the coming events on (www.afghanpremierleague.com).