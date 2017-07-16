Baghche Sim Sim Season 6

Season Six of Sesame Street (Baghche-E-Sim Sim) started broadcast on TOLO TV and Lemar TV featuring a new Muppet named Zeerak – Zari’s friendly, younger brother.

Following last year’s successful debut of the first Afghan Muppet, a six-year-old girl named Zari, Sesame Street, or Baghch-e-Simsim in Afghanistan introduced Zeerak, Zari’s friendly and curious younger brother.

The introduction of Zeerak is a continuation of Baghch-e-Simsim’s work to promote gender equity, and Season 6 will feature segments that model boys’ respect for girls and show Zeerak’s love for his big sister.

Enjoy this new season with your kids every Thursday & Friday at 4:30pm!