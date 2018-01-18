Fight Night Afghanistan

Moby Group in association with Snow Leopard Fighting Championship (SLFC) are going to hold the first MMA Fight Night at 9:00 pm Kabul time on 26th January 2018. The purpose of holding these fights are to introduce the best mixed-martial-arts fighters in Afghanistan.

In Fight Night, Afghan fighters will battle against Russian mixed-martial arts athletes; Rohullah Mohammadi will fight against Ismayelov, Wahed Najand will fight against Kamal Mokmadov and Faizullah Qaderi will face his fellow Afghan Hussain Bakhsh Safari.

In the 75kg category, the athletes are Rohullah Mohammadi, Ismayelov, Wahed Najand and Kamal Mokmadov; and in the 65Kg category are Faizullah Qaderi and Hussain Bakhsh Safari. The fights will be aired live by TOLO and LEMAR TVs as well as online via the Fight Night Official YouTube Channel. Audience may find more details and photos of the event on SLFC and Fight Night Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT MOBY GROUP

MOBY Group is one of the leading integrated media and communications groups across South and Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Owning and operating over 17 businesses the group's activities span television, digital, content production, radio, sports, and strategic communications.

With a reputation for innovative and ground-breaking content, Moby's award-winning programming has received accolades from the Sundance Film Festival, Reporters without Borders, Foundation de France and the Seoul International Drama Awards.

ABOUT SLFC

SLFC stands for Snow Leopard Fighting Championship is an Internationally recognized organization that is based in Kabul, Afghanistan. At SLFC, we are aimed to develop, promote and advertise mixed-martial-arts in Afghanistan. Since opening, SLFC have presented five tournaments of mixed martial arts vastly participated by Russian athletes.

SLFC’s first tournaments on 22nd April 2016 was a big event largely participated by athletes and audience, where they experienced a brand new hall of mixed martial arts’ in the cage. The overall purpose was to present the best MMA fighters from all fields of sports like Jujitsu, boxing and wrestling. Interested national and international viewers are most welcomed to watch live broadcasting of the matches through TOLO and Lemar TV channels. SLFC have got A-Z arrangements for the SLFC MMA fighters in the big event such us Internationally recognized trainers and world class hall and cages.

At SLFC, we are after promoting a world-class MMA tournament, where we could introduce Afghanistan fighters to the world and get the athletes fame and fortune.

For further quires and media interviews please contact:

SLFC:

Kakail Nuristani

SLFC CEO

Office: +93 786 011 786

[email protected]

Fight Night:

Khodadad Shoayb

Social Media Officer

Office: +93 711 995 415

[email protected]