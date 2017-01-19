The highly acclaimed Turkish drama series "Maral" is coming soon to TOLO TV.
It follows the story of a young and hopeful girl, Maral, who undergoes a great transformation after a series of unexpected events turn her life upside down.
Stay tuned.
Related News
Maral
Premieres on February 2017
Madhubala
Coming Soon...
Afghan Star S12
Thursdays & Fridays at 9 pm
SAAZ
Sat to Thur at 10:30pm
Afghan Star S12
Thursdays & Fridays at 9 pm
Karagul
Sat to Thur at 9:00pm
Why watch TOLO TV in HD
Starting 1st Sep 2016
Privacy Policy
We take the privacy of our fans, and those interested in this website, very seriously. This Privacy Policy explains the steps we will take in order to protect your privacy when using this website. Read more here
About Us
TOLO currently provides free-to-air services to viewers in 14 cities in Afghanistan, and we intend to continually expand our reach within Afghanistan. TOLO provide satellite TV services to the entire region on Yahsat.
Contact Us
Email
Message
Career
If you are interested in joining TOLO TV team, please send your CV to TOLO TV HR Department [email protected]