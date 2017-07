The Turkish drama series "Nihan" will start broadcast soon on TOLO TV.

Nihan is a young woman who lives in a part of the Istanbul city with her rich family.

Nihan meets Kemal, a young man who lives in a poor neighborhood of Istanbul.

On her birthday party, Nihan suddenly falls into the water from her boat. Kemal tries to rescue her and this is where their relationship starts.

