The Turkish drama series "Paiman" will start broadcast soon on TOLO TV.

In effort to become friends again after a huge dispute Bayram, and his blood brother Salih plan to marry their children to one another. Bayram who has two children, lives in Istanbul and has businesses worth a fortune doesn't forget the promise that he gave to Salih. Salih lives together with his two girls; Hulya and Melek. Salih also plans to keep the promise he made and with the arrival of Bayram they see that they both plan to make good on their promises.

Stay tuned and find out more on TOLO TV.