Prison Break Season 5

The wildly popular American TV series "Prison Break" is back with its 5th Season.

Seven years after his apparent death, Michael Scofield resurfaces in the notorious Ogygia Prison in Sana'a, Yemen, under the name Kaniel Outis. As the country is engulfed by war, two of Michael's old friends, his brother Lincoln Burrows and fellow Fox River escapee Benjamin "C-Note" Franklin, risk their lives by traveling to Yemen to bring Michael home. Back in the United States, Michael's wife Sara, now remarried, is hunted by agents of an operative known as Poseidon, the one responsible for Michael's disappearance.

Tune in and find out on 14th of July at 9:00pm on TOLO TV.