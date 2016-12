A new entertainment music show locally produced by TOLO TV called “SAAZ”.

Offering the latest Afghan and international music from around the world.

Presenting fresh news and updates from famous singers and their recent work.

The show will include a “weekly Top 10” for viewers to vote for their favorite song.

Hosted by Mustafa Azizyar, Ajmal Noorzai, Hezam Farzan, Yosra Faizi and Nabi Roshan for the comedy sector.

The show will broadcast Saturday to Thursday at 10:30pm.